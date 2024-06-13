Iglesias allowed one hit while tossing a scoreless ninth inning to collect the save Thursday against the Orioles.
Iglesias hit the first batter he faced, then allowed a one-out single but settled down to record the final two outs and pick up his 17th save in 19 attempts. Iglesias has only allowed one run over his last nine outings since May 17, with each appearance lasting exactly one inning. He's gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities over that span.
