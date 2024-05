Iglesias struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 13th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander topped out at 97.5 mph and fired nine of 11 pitches for strikes as he breezed through the top of Washington's order. Iglesias appears to be finding his peak form, reeling off four straight scoreless appearances with a 5:0 K:BB. On the season, he sports a 2.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 20.1 innings.