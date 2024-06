Iglesias allowed a run in the ninth inning while picking up a save against Oakland on Friday.

Iglesias notched his 14th save of the year with a fascinating outing. He gave up a leadoff double to Zach Gelof before recording three outs on three consecutive pitches. Gelof would come in to score after two straight groundouts but Atlanta secured the 4-2 win. Iglesias has converted six straight save chances and owns a 2.53 ERA through 21.1 innings.