Iglesias picked up the save Sunday against Oakland, tossing a perfect inning with no strikeouts.

Iglesias needed just nine pitches to retire Zack Gelof, Kyle McCann and Max Shuemann in order. The 34-year-old is 15-for-17 on save chances this season and has allowed one hit in his last five innings of work. Overall, Iglesias has the fourth most saves in the NL and owns a 2.42 ERA through 22.1 innings.