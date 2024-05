Iglesias allowed a run on a hit and a walk over one inning Friday. He earned a save over the Mets.

Iglesias coughed up an RBI single to Pete Alonso with two outs in the ninth but was able to close out the 4-2 victory. Iglesias has now converted 10 of his 12 save chances this year while posting a 10:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings. Friday was the first time he allowed an earned run since April 24 and he still owns a strong 2.25 ERA.