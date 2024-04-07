Iglesias didn't allow a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning Saturday to notch his first save of the season in a 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Iglesias put the tying run on with one out when he hit Eugenio Suarez with a pitch and a pinch-runner moved up to second base with two out on a sac bunt. However, Iglesias escaped the threat by getting Gabriel Moreno to ground out to end it. Though he has managed just the one save on a five-win Atlanta team, Iglesias has been sharp in the early going with three scoreless outings.