Freeman gave up a run on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an innings while striking out one in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

The run came on a solo shot by Jesus Aguilar, and Freeman was lucky to escape the outing with as little damage to his ERA as he did. The left-hander has a woeful 7.53 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings since the beginning of June, and he'll continue to see action in low-leverage spots until he proves he can be entrusted with more critical duties.