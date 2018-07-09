Braves' Sam Freeman: Struggles continue in loss to Brewers
Freeman gave up a run on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an innings while striking out one in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.
The run came on a solo shot by Jesus Aguilar, and Freeman was lucky to escape the outing with as little damage to his ERA as he did. The left-hander has a woeful 7.53 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in 14.1 innings since the beginning of June, and he'll continue to see action in low-leverage spots until he proves he can be entrusted with more critical duties.
