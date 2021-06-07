D'Arnaud (thumb) remains without a definitive timeline to resume full baseball activities, but Atlanta has growing optimism that he may be ready to return from the 60-day injured list in the first half of August, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud continues to sport a cast on his left thumb after requiring surgery in early May to address a torn ligament, but that hasn't stopped him from getting conditioning work in. He was spotted on the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Dodgers taking part in throwing drills, though he wasn't able to catch while the cast was on his hand. Once d'Arnaud's cast is removed, Atlanta should have a better idea of when he might be ready to return to game action, but everything up to this point suggests that he's progressed quicker than expected more than a month after undergoing surgery.