D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Cardinals in an 8-5 win Thursday.

Atlanta hit five homers in the contest, with d'Arnaud's two-run blast in the seventh inning being the only one that wasn't a solo shot. The long ball was the backstop's second in three games following a stretch of 17 contests during which he batted just .190 without leaving the park. D'Arnaud has 11 home runs on the season, reaching double digits in that category for the sixth time in 11 major-league campaigns.