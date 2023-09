D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

D'Arnaud snapped a homer-drought dating back to July 23. The catcher hit a meager .190 with five doubles and nine RBI over the 17 games in between homers. For the season, he's up to a .246/.304/.441 slash line with 10 long balls, 34 RBI, 28 runs scored and 11 doubles through 58 contests, playing as the backup to Sean Murphy.