D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

D'Arnaud will effectively get two straight rest days; Wednesday's game was postponed, and he'll now hit the bench for Thursday's series finale while Chadwick Tromp draws the start behind the plate. While Sean Murphy (oblique) remains on the 10-day injured list, d'Arnaud should continue to see the bulk of the starts at catcher.