D'Arnaud went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The veteran backstop has had a solid start to his spring, batting .333 (5-for-15) through seven games, but Wednesday's double was his first extra-base hit. With Sean Murphy locked into the starting role behind the plate and Marcell Ozuna an everyday designated hitter, d'Arnaud could see his workload decline a bit further this season -- he went from 426 plate appearances in 2022 to 292 in 2023. Extra playing time could open up if Jarred Kelenic struggles in left field however, pushing Ozuna to play defense more often and allowing d'Arnaud to fill in at DH.