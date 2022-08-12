D'Arnaud (lower leg) isn't expected to return until Monday at the earliest, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

D'Arnaud hasn't played since last Saturday due to a lower leg injury. Previous reports indicated he'd be back for the weekend series against the Marlins, but he remains unable to squat probably, so he'll remain shut down for a few more days. A trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be on the cards just yet, however. Chadwick Tromp will continue to back up William Contreras in his absence.