Flowers is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Flowers will head to the bench for a breather after going 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Game 1 of the twin bill. The backstop has now homered in two straight games and owns a .288 average through 16 games this season. Kurt Suzuki will set up behind the dish and hit fifth in his stead.