Braves' Tyler Flowers: May return next week
Flowers (oblique) completed catching drills Monday and could hit on the field later in the week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Flowers has been out since Opening Day, but it seems like he's turning a corner in his rehab program. If all goes well with the ramped up activity, there's a chance he could return to the lineup at the beginning of the Braves road trip next Monday. His situation should become clearer once he progresses further. Kurt Suzuki figures to maintain primary catching duties in his stead.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Likely sidelined for month•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Likely headed for DL•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits with oblique discomfort•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: In Opening Day lineup•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...