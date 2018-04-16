Flowers (oblique) completed catching drills Monday and could hit on the field later in the week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Flowers has been out since Opening Day, but it seems like he's turning a corner in his rehab program. If all goes well with the ramped up activity, there's a chance he could return to the lineup at the beginning of the Braves road trip next Monday. His situation should become clearer once he progresses further. Kurt Suzuki figures to maintain primary catching duties in his stead.