Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Contreras will rest for the day game after a night game, allowing Kevan Smith to get a turn behind the plate. The rookie backstop is slashing .240/.313/.460 with six home runs, 20 RBI and 14 runs in 31 games since joining Atlanta in early May.
More News
-
Braves' William Contreras: Resting Thursday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Another three-hit game•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Breaks slump with three hits•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Not starting Saturday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Braves' William Contreras: Smacks fifth homer•