Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's exhibition contest.

Contreras had been a bit quiet after homering in his first appearance of the spring, but he made all kinds of noise Tuesday and now owns a .976 OPS through 10 spring games. The Brewers brought in fellow backstop Gary Sanchez over the offseason, but he will likely see most of his action at the designated hitter spot while Contreras handles the bulk of the starts behind the plate.