Contreras went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo homer and an additional run scored in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Tuesday.

The All-Star catcher did his part to try and eliminate the Friars with a three-hit showing, including a fourth-inning solo home run to start the scoring for Milwaukee. It's been a productive start to the playoffs for Contreras, who has gone 4-for-11 with two walks and two homers through three games. He should be back behind the plate again Wednesday as the Brewers look to punch their ticket to the NLCS.

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