Contreras went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

Contreras also struck out twice and has already whiffed five times through 14 plate appearances after striking out at a 20.6 percent clip last season, but he's been productive the past two games with five hits. The 26-year-old tied for eighth in MLB last season with 38 doubles, and his pair of two-baggers Sunday were his first of the young campaign.