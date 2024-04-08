Contreras went 4-for-5 with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Mariners.

One day after receiving his silver slugger award, Contreras hits his first and second home runs of the season to help him achieve a career-best five RBI in one game. All four of his hits had an exit velocity of 104 MPH or higher, as he's seeing the ball very well to start the year. Contreras his now slashing .387/.444/.677 with a 1.121 OPS through 36 plate appearances.