Chirinos escaped with a no-decision Tuesday in Atlanta's 8-6 win over the Pirates, surrendering six runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- over five innings. He struck out five.

A Ke'Bryan Hayes three-run blast in the first inning set the tone for Chirinos' night, but Atlanta rallied in the ninth to take the right-hander off the hook for his fifth loss of the year. He's mostly been a disaster so far for the NL East leaders since being claimed off waivers from the Rays, lurching to an 8.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings over three starts, and it's no coincidence that AJ Smith-Shawver is on the same schedule as Chirinos as Triple-A. The 20-year-old struck out seven without walking a batter in a six-inning quality start for Gwinnett on Tuesday, and Atlanta could call him back up to fill the fifth starter role -- bumping Chirinos to the bullpen, or perhaps even back to the waiver wire -- as soon as this weekend's road series against the Mets.