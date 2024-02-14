Chirinos signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos was effective across 25 starts combined between the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Rays, but a combination of struggles on the field and a serious elbow injury have derailed his opportunity in the majors since then. The Marlins have a deep rotation so Chirinos isn't likely to find immediate opportunity, though he could be a leading candidate for spot starts when injuries occur if he can stick in the organization.