Chirinos (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out one.

It was a rocky start to the night for Chirinos, who allowed seven runs on three homers through the first three innings, including a Rece Hinds grand slam in the third. It's the first loss in five starts this year for Chirinos -- he hadn't allowed more than three runs in an outing prior to Friday. The 30-year-old right-hander's ERA is now up to 5.76 with a 1.72 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 25 innings. Chirinos is currently lined up to face the Mets at home next weekend following the All-Star break.