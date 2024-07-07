Chirinos allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.
Chirinos went five innings for the third time in his four starts this season. It was a fairly neutral performance for the right-hander, who is still looking for his first decision this season. He's maintained a 4.19 ERA with a 1.60 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB across 19.1 innings. Chirinos is projected to make his next start in Cincinnati -- a hitter-friendly park makes that a challenging matchup for the 30-year-old.
