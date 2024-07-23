Chirinos (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four in five innings of work.

Chirinos was hoping to rebound after a brutal start his last time out in which he allowed three long balls and seven earned runs, but Monday's outing wasn't much better as the right-hander yielded two home runs and walked four batters while taking the loss. The 30-year-old has failed to find his footing in 2024, logging a dismal 6.30 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB in 30 innings. The right-hander will not be a recommended fantasy option for his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Milwaukee.