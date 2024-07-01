Chirinos came away with a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

The damage against the right-hander could have been worse considering all the traffic he put on the basepaths, but it was still a shaky effort from Chirinos. He's made three starts for the Marlins and has at least pitched into the fifth inning in each outing, helping to take a little pressure off the team's overtaxed bullpen. Chirinos sports a 3.77 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings for Miami, and he lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home this weekend against the White Sox.