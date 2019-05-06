Brett Nicholas: Announces retirement
Nicholas announced on his personal Twitter page Monday that he's elected to retire.
The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in mid-April but elected to retire rather than fight his way back to the big leagues. He got into 37 games with the Rangers in 2016 and 2017, hitting .252/.300/.456 with four homers.
