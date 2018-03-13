Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Clears waivers
Nicholas cleared waivers and will return to the Rangers as a non-roster invitee, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nicholas was waived when the Rangers signed Tim Lincecum. The 29-year-old can continue to compete for the team's backup catcher job as a non-roster invitee, though he's likely behind Juan Centeno, who remains on the 40-man roster. Nicholas will more likely return to Triple-A and wait for an injury to Centeno or starting catcher Robinson Chirinos. He hit .311/.353/.469 for Triple-A Round Rock last season so could provide decent numbers if he ends up with any playing time.
