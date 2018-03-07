Rangers' Brett Nicholas: Gets designated for assignment
The Rangers designated Nicholas for assignment Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
The transaction comes on the heels of Texas announcing the signing of reliever Tim Lincecum, who will assume Nicholas' spot on the 40-man roster. Nicholas had been in contention for the Rangers' backup catching gig, but assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers or isn't traded elsewhere, he'll likely remain in the thick of the competition for the role with Juan Centeno.
