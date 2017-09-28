Nicholas went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Astros.

Nicholas was making just his eighth appearance and fifth start of September, during which he's gone 6-for-20 at the dish. Though the Rangers are eliminated from playoff contention, it's not expected that manager Jeff Banister will turn away from Robinson Chirinos as his primary catcher over the team's final four games. Nicholas will at least have a decent chance at starting in the season finale against the Athletics on Sunday, when the Rangers will be playing a day game after a night game.