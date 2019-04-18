White Sox's Brett Nicholas: Lands with White Sox on minors deal
Nicholas agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox earlier this month, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.
Nicholas attended spring training with the Rockies but was released from the organization at the conclusion of camp. With top catching prospects Zack Collins and Seby Zavala both on hand at Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox may elect to send Nicholas to Double-A Birmingham.
