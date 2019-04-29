Wilkerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left foot contusion.

Wilkerson apparently suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Mets, and the issue is serious enough to warrant at least 10 days on the shelf. Donnie Hart was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio in a corresponding move and will take Wilkerson's spot on the roster and in the bullpen for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories