Brewers' Alex Claudio: Good start to spring
Claudio has tossed a scoreless inning in three spring games and has allowed two hits while posting a 3:0 K:BB.
Claudio signed a major-league contract with the Brewers over the offseason, which all but assured him a spot in the team's bullpen barring an injury or a rough spring. He is healthy and has been effective up to this point, so he is on track to open the year in the same middle-relief role he occupied in 2019, when he appeared in a league-leading 83 games out of the Brewers' bullpen.
