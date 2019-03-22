Wilson agreed to a major-league deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Wilson opted out of his minor-league deal with the Indians on Wednesday after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old enjoyed a solid spring and is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 61.2 innings with Detroit. Wilson will likely slot into a middle relief role as the Brewers need the additional bullpen depth with Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) set to miss the start of the season.