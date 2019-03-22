Brewers' Alex Wilson: Heading to Milwaukee
Wilson agreed to a major-league deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wilson opted out of his minor-league deal with the Indians on Wednesday after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old enjoyed a solid spring and is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 61.2 innings with Detroit. Wilson will likely slot into a middle relief role as the Brewers need the additional bullpen depth with Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) set to miss the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing the Top 150 in ADP
Heading into a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer break down draft...
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...