Wilson agreed to a major-league deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Wilson opted out of his minor-league deal with the Indians on Wednesday after being informed he would not make the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old enjoyed a solid spring and is coming off a season in which he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB over 61.2 innings with Detroit. Wilson will likely slot into a middle relief role as the Brewers need the additional bullpen depth with Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) set to miss the start of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories