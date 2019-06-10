Gamel came off the bench in Sunday's victory over the Pirates and went 1-for-2 while driving in a game-tying run in the seventh inning of the game.

The RBI was Gamel's first since May 26 and gives him 15 over 58 games this season. Gamel owns a respectable .264/.348/.403 slash line on the season, but thanks to a good run of health by the Brewers' regular three outfielders, he has started just two games since the calendar flipped to June.