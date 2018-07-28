Brewers' Brad Miller: Designated for assignment

Miller was designated for assignment on Saturday.

This was a pretty obvious move to make room for the newly acquired Mike Moustakas on both the 40-man and 25-man rosters. Miller, 28, is hitting .248/.311/.413 with seven home runs in 254 plate appearances this season, and could very well be changing organizations in the coming days.

