The Brewers selected Blalock to their 40-man roster Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander is likely at least a year away from putting himself in consideration for a spot in the big leagues, but the Brewers saw enough from Blalock following his Aug. 1 acquisition from the Red Sox to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter. After missing most of the first two months of the past season season while finishing up his recovery from March 2022 Tommy John surgery, Blalock proceeded to turn in a 2.82 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB over 67 innings between stops at the Single-A and High-A levels.