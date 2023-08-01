Blalock was traded from the Red Sox to the Brewers on Tuesday in exchange for Luis Urias, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

A legitimate pop-up prospect this season, Blalock had Tommy John surgery in March 2022 and made his 2023 debut May 24. He sits 93-95 mph with his fastball and touches 97 mph, while also displaying a potentially plus curveball and good control. Through seven starts at High-A, Blalock sports a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. His 6.2 percent walk rate is particularly encouraging for a pitcher who is recently recovered from TJS.