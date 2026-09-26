Blalock took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, striking out three while allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in 3.1 relief innings.

With the Marlins going with a bullpen game Saturday, Blalock ate some innings as the bulk reliever but wasn't particularly effective. The right-hander hasn't pitched at least four frames in any of his four big-league outings this year, turning in a lone scoreless appearance. He's wrapping up the campaign with a 5.56 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 11.1 innings for Miami.