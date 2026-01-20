The Marlins acquired Blalock from the Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for a minor-league pitcher, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Blalock had been designated for assignment last week and is now headed to a new organization. The right-hander holds an abysmal 8.16 ERA and 47:43 K:BB over 89.1 innings in parts of two seasons at the major-league level, but the Marlins appear optimistic they can get more out of Blalock. The 25-year-old will give Miami some rotation depth following its trades of Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers.