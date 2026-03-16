The Marlins optioned Blalock to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Blalock was acquired from the Rockies in January after he was DFA'd by Colorado. The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared in 21 career regular-season games at the MLB level, making 18 starts, but has turned in an 8.16 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 47:43 K:BB across 89.1 innings.