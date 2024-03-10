The Brewers optioned Blalock to Double-A Biloxi on Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Blalock was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster this winter and is seen as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but he's most likely a year or more away from making his MLB debut. The 22-year-old righty split time between the Single-A and High-A levels in the Red Sox and Brewers organizations in 2023, logging a collective 2.82 ERA and 75:20 K:BB in 67 innings over his 15 starts.