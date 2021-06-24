Woodruff (6-3) earned the win Wednesday versus Arizona. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

After a brutal start last Thursday in Colorado, the right-hander returned to form. The only damage on Woodruff's line was a Christian Walker solo home run in the seventh inning. Woodruff also struck out nine or more batters for the fifth time in his last nine starts. The 28-year-old has a sparkling 1.89 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 111:21 K:BB across 95 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Cubs next week.