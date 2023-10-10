Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said Tuesday that the team is "optimistic" regarding the availability of Woodruff (shoulder) for next season, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Woodruff suffered a right shoulder capsular injury during his final start of the regular season, keeping him from making an appearance during the Brewers' NL Wild Card Series loss to the Diamondbacks. He will receive a second opinion on the shoulder this week, but the team seems confident after the initial diagnosis that it won't keep the right-hander from being ready for the start of the 2024 campaign. Woodruff was limited to 11 starts this season due to shoulder issues but was excellent when healthy, holding a 2.28 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 74:15 K:BB over 67 innings. He will be eligible for arbitration for a final time this winter before entering his walk year.