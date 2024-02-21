Milwaukee placed Woodruff (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday after he finalized a two-year contract with the club, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff will be guaranteed $17.5 million in the deal, which includes a $20 million mutual option or a $10 million buyout for the 2026 season. Just over four months removed from right shoulder surgery, Woodruff said that he began throwing program last week. He noted that the operation went better than expected and that he feels completely normal now, but the rehab process will be slow and steady and a potential return before the end of the 2024 season will be decided by doctors. In all likelihood, Woodruff won't get on a major-league mound again until 2025.