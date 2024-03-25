Woodruff (shoulder) confirmed Saturday that he won't pitch during the 2024 season but expects to return to full strength for 2025, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "Honestly, I'm going [to] be the strongest I'll ever be at any point in my career because I'm going [to] have a year and just basically get my body ready for pitching," Woodruff said.

The Brewers non-tendered Woodruff in November, about a month after he underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. He reunited with Milwaukee in February on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, with both parties recognizing that the 2024 portion of the contract would be dedicated to rehab and recovery. Since having surgery in the fall, Woodruff seems to be encouraged with where he stands five months later. He's already started playing catch again and could advance to throwing off a mound at some point during the summer. Milwaukee placed Woodruff on the 60-day injured list Feb. 21, and he'll remain off the 40-man roster for the entire season before being reinstated.