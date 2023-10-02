Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Woodruff is tending to a right shoulder capsular injury and will be out for the Brewers' wild-card round series with the Diamondbacks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "His availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point," Counsell added.

Woodruff appeared to be lined up to start Game 2 of the series Wednesday, but those plans will be scrapped after the shoulder issue cropped up following his final regular-season appearance Sept. 23. The right-hander, who already missed four months earlier in the campaign with a Grade 2 subscapular strain, will get a second opinion later this week, but his chances of pitching in the postseason don't seem promising even if the Brewers make a deep run, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Freddy Peralta now becomes the most likely candidate to start Game 2 after Corbin Burnes takes the hill for Game 1 on Tuesday.