Woodruff underwent surgery Friday to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Three days after general manager Matt Arnold expressed optimism toward Woodruff's status for 2024, the Brewers now expect Woodruff to miss most, if not all, of next season as he recovers from his procedure. Woodruff missed four months of the regular season due to shoulder issues, and his capsular injury also kept him out of the team's NL Wild Card Series matchup with the Diamondbacks. Woodruff will be entering his final year of team control in 2024, though it's possible he signs a two-year deal with Milwaukee to pitch in 2025.