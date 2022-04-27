Woodruff did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings.

One of the runs against Woodruff touched home after he exited the game, with Brent Suter allowing an inherited runner to score. Woodruff now sports a 5.30 ERA this season. That number is misleading -- Woodruff had just turned in consecutive scoreless outings in his last two starts prior to Tuesday -- but his strikeouts are down. It's something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.