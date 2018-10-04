Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Initial out getter for Game 1
Woodruff will be the Brewers' initial out getter in Game 1 of their NLDS matchup with the Rockies on Thursday.
In layman's terms, Woodruff will start for the Brewers on Thursday, but Woodruff has operated solely as a reliever since September, so it's unlikely he will go too deep into Thursday's contest. Woodruff has been brilliant in small doses out of the bullpen since Sept. 2, allowing only one earned run over 12.1 innings (0.73 ERA) while giving up just 10 hits and posting a 16:3 K:BB.
